Taylor Lautner And Taylor Lautner Go Viral With Hilarious Recreation Of ‘SNL’ Skit

Former Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor Lautner, have sent the internet into a frenzy with their spot-on recreation of the Saturday Night Live (SNL) rap sketch originally performed by Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet. The couple’s hilarious reenactment has earned praise from fans, rekindling nostalgia for the popular SNL moment.

The original sketch aired during the October 2020 episode of SNL, where Davidson and Chalamet played two rappers attending a rap roundtable. The scene humorously explored the fascination and absurdity surrounding the new generation of rap artists.

Lautner and Lautner recreated the iconic SNL rap as part of the latest viral trend on social media. In the video shared on their Instagram accounts, @taylorlautner and @taylautner, the couple nailed their portrayal of the sketch’s quirky characters.

Taylor Lautner, in her best Pete Davidson impression, sported a colorful and eclectic outfit, mimicking Davidson’s character. Her energetic performance captured the eccentricity of the original sketch, staying true to Davidson’s idiosyncratic style.

Taylor Lautner took on Timothée Chalamet’s role, complete with his signature charm and humor. He embraced the character with charisma, embodying Chalamet’s expressive delivery and gestures.

Full Commitment

The couple performed the sketch’s rapped lines with flair, drawing laughs from their audience. Their recreation paid close attention to the details, from the absurd lyrics to the wild dance moves, reminiscent of the SNL original.

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes, shares, and comments on Instagram. Fans and followers praised the couple for their brilliant and humorous performance. Many celebrated their dedication to reenacting the sketch with precision and enthusiasm.

Some of the comments on the video highlighted the couple’s chemistry and comedic timing. Fans described the performance as hilarious and entertaining, commending Lautner and Lautner for bringing laughter to their day.

Taylor Lautner, renowned for his role as Jacob Black in the Twilight film series, and Taylor Lautner, who has a considerable following on social media, have been known to share glimpses of their lives and personalities with their fans. Their humorous recreation of the SNL sketch aligns with their knack for entertaining and engaging content.

An Instant Hit

The original SNL sketch that inspired Lautner and Lautner’s recreation was well-received when it first aired. The humorous take on the newest generation of rap artists resonated with viewers, showcasing the ability of SNL to stay current and relevant. With this viral trend, Lautner and Lautner pay tribute to the comedic genius that is Saturday Night Live, further solidifying the sketch’s place in pop culture history.

As social media trends continue to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate what the couple might do next to entertain and amuse their audience. Their ability to engage and connect with followers has made their Instagram account a popular destination for fans and curious onlookers.

In a world where viral trends come and go, Lautner and Lautner’s rendition of the SNL sketch is a delightful reminder of the enduring appeal of humor and creativity on social media platforms. Their unique take on the iconic scene serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of memorable moments from television and the capacity of individuals to find joy in recreating and sharing these experiences.