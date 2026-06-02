‘Menace II Society’ Star Samuel Monroe Jr.’s Health Rapidly Declines As He Remains on Life Support

Menace II Society star Samuel Monroe Jr. continues to remain on life support as he experiences a rapid health decline.

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A little over a month after Monroe Jr. was placed on life support, the actor’s wife, Shawn Stewart, revealed to that a recent CT scan showed he is suffering from encephalopathy. His brain tissue is deteriorating because of his severe ailments.

Stewart also noted that due to the actor’s immune system being so weak, he is now in a negative-pressure room and is currently on a regimen consisting of six antibiotics.

The actor’s wife also noted that she has the power of attorney, and she is considering his quality of life. She also told the media outlet that Monroe Jr. is a fighter and she’s continuously praying for his recovery. No decision has been made regarding his health.

As previously reported, Monroe Jr. was placed on life support in April after suffering from untreated meningitis for several months.

“Around 18 months ago, Samuel was in Las Vegas filming, and unfortunately, that is where he contracted meningitis,” the actor’s family explained. “He went to several different hospitals, where his condition was repeatedly misdiagnosed, and because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months.”

Unfortunately, by the time Monroe Jr. received a proper diagnosis, the meningitis had spread to his brain and spine.

“Samuel’s wife, Shawna, his children Kingston Monroe, Brooklynn Monroe, and his mother Joyce, his step children, along with his siblings and extended family, are asking everyone to keep him in their prayers, as Samuel remains on life support due to meningitis,” Monroe’s loved ones added.

The GoFundMe For Monroe Jr. Has Raised Thousands of Dollars

Meanwhile, thousands of dollars have been raised through a GoFundMe to support Monroe Jr.

“The emotional and financial strain on his family has been immense over the last nine months,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “With Samuel being in multiple hospitals and two rehabilitation centers.”



Monroe Jr.’s loved ones have notably been traveling to be by his side throughout the health crisis. “In the event of Samuel regains consciousness and is removed from life support. Samuel will require round-the-clock care for a year or more, the doctors are saying. We have faith and trust that God will carry him through this.”

The funds will be used to cover medical bills and provide for his two young children. It will also go towards a celebration honoring the actor if he passes away.

So far, the fundraiser has raised more than $7,500 from over 200 donations.



