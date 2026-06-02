‘Off Campus’ Star Ends Engagement With Former Co-Star

Weeks after the premiere of her hit show Off Campus, Mika Abdalia ended her engagement with former Sex Appeal co-star Jake Short.

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In a statement to Us Weekly, Abdalia’s rep confirmed the news. “Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” the statement reads. “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”

The couple first met on the set of their film in 2021. Abdalia played Avery, a teen who is known for being a perfectionist. She enlists her friend Larson (portrayed by Short) to help her prepare for her first time with her long-distance boyfriend.

The film also starred Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Henderson, and Mason Versaw.

After nearly four years of dating, Abdalia and Short got engaged in 2025.

Abdalia Is Set to Be the Leading Lady in ‘Off Campus’ Season 2

Abdalia stars in the Amazon Prime series Off Campus as Allie. The show’s second season will focus on the relationship between Allie and Dean (played by Stephen Kayln).

The show is based on the popular sports-romance book series of the same title by Elle Kennedy. Also starring in the show are Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, and Jalen Thomas Brooks.

“Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more,” Abdalia recently told Us Weekly. “And that’s something I’m really excited about. You just want to see more.”

She also noted that the show’s crew wants to “stay true” to a lot of Allie and Dean’s story.

“Allie and Hannah’s story lines are so connected to one another that it just made a lot of sense to touch on that this season,” Abdalia explained. “All the books, they build off of each other and they’re all connected. It didn’t really make sense to not include certain elements from the other books in this season.”

The actress further declared, “I’m just really looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are. They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through. They are kind of stereotypes of themselves, if that makes sense. But in the books, there’s so much beneath the surface of Dean, and there’s so much beneath the surface of Allie.”

“When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more,” she then added.