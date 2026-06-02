‘The Price Is Right’ Model Snags ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role

A The Price Is Right model quietly scored a guest role on Law & Order: SVU, taking to social media to surprise fans with the news.

Videos by Suggest

James O’Halloran, who’s been a model on the beloved daytime game show since 2013 and has appeared in 542 episodes, according to IMDb, shared the news on Instagram on May 7.

“Catch me tonight in a new episode of Law & Order: SVU, Season 27, Episode 20, ‘Old Friends,’ airing at 9/8c on NBC and streaming tomorrow on Peacock,” The Price Is Right favorite wrote in the caption.

“What a privilege to work alongside such incredible talent and industry veterans on this iconic show,” O’Halloran added.

James O’Halloran as Adam, Ice T as Sgt. Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola on ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC via Getty Images)

In the episode, O’Halloran played a character who was one of four men who were suspected of assaulting a woman in her house. We won’t give away if his character is guilty or not… but it’s certainly resolved by the end of the episode.

James O’Halloran of the CBS series ‘The Price Is Right.’ (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

And no, no one wins a new car.

‘The Price Is Right’ Model James O’Halloran Shows Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Adventure

Meanwhile, O’Halloran, who has acted on shows like Superstore, A.P. Bio, and Jane the Virgin in the past, showed off plenty from his Law & Order: SVU adventure in the post.

It included selfies both inside and outside his trailer on the NYC set, as well as a POV video of him braving the streets on a bike. The post also included shots of taking in a Broadway show and a lunch with pals.

Of course, O’Halloran’s fans showed their support in the comments section.

“You did great on the American accent!” one fan wrote about the Australian’s accent for the SVU role. “Classic, whodunnit episode. You were amazing,” another fan gushed.

Fans can catch more of the model on The Price Is Right, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+. Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.