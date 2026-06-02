Elon Musk Seemingly Reveals Why He Went Into Politics in the First Place

While he has been involved in politics for the past couple of years due to his support for President Trump, Elon Musk seemingly revealed that a family matter was why he entered the sector in the first place.

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In a post on X over the weekend, Musk responded to a tweet showing his transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, in her latest modeling campaign and pointing out her unintentional influence on his shift into politics.

“We should never forget that if not for Vivian, Elon Musk never would have gotten involved, never would have purchased Twitter, Kamala Harris would be President, and the Left-wing would have total instrumental control over the construction of Skynet,” the post reads.

Responding to the post, Musk wrote, “True.”

Musk has been notably estranged from Vivian, one of his 14 children, since 2020. The estrangement occurred when she came out as transgender. She changed her legal name two years later, noting she didn’t want to be related to Musk “in any way, shape, or form.”

Vivian Recently Said She No Longer Concerns Herlsef WIth Her Connection to Musk

During an April 2026 interview with Cosmopolitan, Vivian opened up about how she refuses to be concerned about her connection with her controversial father.

“There’s not much I can do about it, so who cares?” she stated. It’s part of my story, but it’s not the future of my story.”

Speaking about her upbringing, Vivian said, “It was a very strange experience, very isolating. The upper class have their own private schools, social circles, and whatever. I have unlearned a huge amount, but even as a child, I was like, ‘This is a bit gauche.'”

She further shared, “I remember being very young and seeing homelessness and feeling sick to my stomach. People would get on me for being like a dramatic little child. But no, I was right to be a dramatic little s— about that.”

Although she acknowledges her privileged upbringing, Vivian said she has walked away from any family fortune. “I have seen that s*** firsthand. It will change you, and the desire for power corrupts people from within. It is cartoonish,” she said. “Achieving that and wanting more is a never-ending cycle of greed and gluttony, where nothing is enough, and you kind of go insane. It turns you into someone different, which is honestly one of my biggest fears.”