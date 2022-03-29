Who Is Taye Diggs Dating? Inside His Love Life After Divorce From Idina Menzel

Taye Diggs has been taking Hollywood and Broadway by storm since the ‘90s. He’s starred in many musicals, movies, and TV series over the course of his career. Plus, he has a beautiful voice, amazing acting chops, and undeniable good looks to inspire many celebrity crushes. For ten years, Diggs was married to another superstar, Wicked and Frozen powerhouse, Idina Menzel. What has Taye Diggs been up to since their divorce? Is he back in another Hollywood royal couple?

Taye Diggs Split From Ex-Wife Idina Menzel In 2013

In their day, Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel were Broadway’s ‘It’ couple. The pair met in 1995 when they played Benny and Maureen in the original Broadway production of the hit musical, Rent. The couple tied the knot in 2003. Two years later, they reprised their roles in the 2005 Rent film adaptation. In 2009, they welcomed their baby boy, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, to the family.

In December 2013, they announced their separation. They kept most details of their split private. Even so, they were clear about one thing that they agreed on: their son always comes first. Diggs told People, “He’s what’s most important for us, so we’re still there as a family.” The couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2014. The How Stella Got Her Groove Back star and his Disney princess ex-wife definitely found their groove as co-parents. According to Menzel, “It’s all about [our son, Walker.] He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other.” Diggs is definitely on the same page. He told Us, “I’m the last person to give advice, but I think you can’t go wrong when you just put the kid first.”

The Two Have Remained Friends

It’s clear that there’s still a lot of love between these ex-lovers. In 2021, Menzel appeared on the popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Menzel performed her famous ballad, “Defying Gravity” from the musical, Wicked. Diggs proudly posted a clip of the segment on Instagram and captioned it, “That’s my baby mama.”

Even though their marriage didn’t last forever, Diggs is grateful for how everything panned out. In his words, “Rent is literally the gift that keeps on giving. I met my baby mama there, it was the beginning of my career… That’s where it all started.” And, Rent is definitely “the gift that keeps on giving” for Menzel. In 2017, she married another member of the Rent movie cast, Aaron Lohr. While Menzel and Lohr are very private about their personal life, even less is known about Taye Diggs’s relationship status. Has he moved on, too?

Who Is Taye Diggs’ Girlfriend Now?

According to Selling Sunset star, Amanza Smith, she was the first person to date Diggs after his split from Menzel. In 2020, Smith told the podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, “He’d only been divorced like five months…I was the first person he’d been with after her.” She recalled, “If you’re the first relationship someone has fresh out of a divorce, it’s probably never going to work. We’re better friends.” Plenty of people try to stay friends with their exes, but it seems that the Private Practice star and his real estate agent ex really have. According to Smith, ​​”His son is the same age as my daughter… We still have playdates, and I’ll drop my kids off at Idina’s house and they’ll have playdates and sleepovers there with Walker.” (Diggs sure does have this ‘amicable breakup’ thing wired).

Diggs’s TikTok Romance

These days, Diggs is getting cozy with yet another TV beauty. He sparked dating rumors in 2021 when he attended a party with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, Apryl Jones. In February 2022, Jones all but confirmed the rumors when she posted a video to Instagram that ended with Diggs kissing her on the cheek. Since then, the two haven’t been shy about posting TikToks together, but Diggs has yet to confirm that love is in the air. He did, however, open up about how he met Jones after sliding into her DMs. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” Diggs explained. Jones replied, and the rest is history.

While they have yet to say they’re an item, this pair seems like a good match. Jones already knows all about co-parenting and raising kids in the spotlight. She co-parents her children with her famous ex, Omarion. Even if Diggs and Jones aren’t, we think they should give it a try, because they definitely make each other laugh. And, what’s the worst that can happen? If it doesn’t work out, they’re sure to have a loving breakup and some playdates for their kids in the future.