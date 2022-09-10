Taraji P. Henson Shows How To Welcome Fall With Stunning Red Hair

When you think of fall, you probably dream of cool nights, crisp leaves, pumpkin pie, and warm-toned outfits with lots of plaid. Many fashionistas claim autumn as their favorite season. It’s the time of year with the perfect amount of layers—you finally get to dig out your favorite scarves, tights, and boots from the back of the closet. However, an important element of fall fashion often falls under the radar: the hair.

Taraji P. Henson Goes Big And Bold For Autumn

This week, Taraji P. Henson debuted a stunning, larger-than-life hairdo on Instagram. The Empire star showed off her dazzling red curls only brightened by her glowing smile. Upon first look, it’s hard to tell which part of her ensemble she’s trying to draw attention to since each piece seems so purposeful in the stunning portrait.

The photograph is giving us major fall vibes. Henson chose a pale gold chiffon shirt and pants set. Leaving her top unbuttoned, the look was an elegant intersection of comfort, class, and seduction. Combined with the velvety bronze background, the color scheme is reminiscent of autumn leaves, ushering us further and further into that fall color craze.

Of course, turning to the caption, Henson is reminding her followers of the importance of haircare. “VerifiedIt’s @Walmart Hair Week y’all!! Save 10% or more on your fave @tphbytaraji haircare essentials ONLINE ONLY!! TAKE CARE OF THAT CROWN CHILE,” she writes.

Taraji P. Henson Is A Hair Care Expert

While Henson has become a household name for her acting chops, she’s also found success formulating hair care products for Black women and men. Her brand TPH by Taraji has brought salon quality care right into grocery stores and drug store aisles so everyone has the ability to care for their natural hair. According to Henson, she saw a dire lack of hair care products for protective hairstyles.

“I started TPH by Taraji out of necessity,” she told Pop Sugar earlier this year. “I was wearing a lot of protective styles while I was at work and needed a solution to ensure I was taking care of my hair and scalp while in braids or under a wig or weave. I didn’t see anything in the marketplace, so I created it.”

Maintaining healthy, moisturized hair is especially important going into the drier, colder months. Henson’s own dedication to healthy hair has kept her able to alternate between her stunning natural hair color and her glamorous red locks. So, if anyone is looking to spruce up their hair color for fall, they might want to take notes from the glamorous Taraji P. Henson.

