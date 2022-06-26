Taraji P. Henson Reveals Why She’s Ready To Ditch The U.S. And Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is one of America’s most beloved actresses, but it sounds like the star is considering taking her talents abroad. In a recent podcast appearance, Henson shared that she’s thinking about moving overseas.

Why Henson Wants To Move Abroad

While appearing on the People Every Day podcast, the actress was asked about how she’s dealt with the trying social and political issues Americans are dealing with everyday. Henson revealed that she’s actually been considering a big move.

“I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” Henson explained. “That’s something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I’m tired.” When pressed to explain what was tiring her out, Henson pointed to the “pressures of being Black.”

“I just don’t want to have to do another hashtag,” Henson went on. “I fought, I chanted, I marched. I’m tired.” The actress then described what she thinks of when she considers moving abroad: “I want to go where there’s neutral ground. I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free.”

“There’s something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your f—s are behind you,” the actress continued. “I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m going to do what I want to do. I’m at the point now where if I say, ‘I quit, I’m going to go travel the world,’ I can. It’s so freeing.”

The Career Goal She Still Wants To Accomplish

Even though Henson said that she wants to leave America, that doesn’t mean leaving behind her Hollywood career. She shared some of her career goals that she has yet to accomplish. “I’ve always wanted to play a villain,” Henson shared. She got to make this dream come true with her upcoming role as Belle Bottom in Minions: The Rise of Gru, but Henson isn’t satisfied. “I still want to play a real-life villain like a Marvel character, but I’m happy to be Belle Bottom. She is jazzy and has a big afro.”

Henson’s Upcoming Trip With Mary J. Blige

Henson hasn’t planned her move yet, but she might be doing a little scouting on her upcoming vacation with her pal Mary J. Blige. “Me and Mary have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy,” Henson said. “I just told her ‘Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!’”

Even though fans of Henson understand her impulse to get away from the political stresses of America, many have their fingers crossed that the actress will stick around Hollywood a little while longer.

