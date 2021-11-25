Tara Reid Accused Of Lying About Health, Melanie Griffith Appearance Sparks Fears, And More Gossip

The tabloids love to spin tales of doom and gloom, particularly when it involves a famous celebrity’s health. In the last week alone, Tara Reid, Melanie Griffith, and Queen Elizabeth have all faced accusations from the tabloid that they’re secretly battling serious health woes.

One outlet writes this week that famed petite actress Tara Reid has been lying about her health condition and urged her to seek medical help.

In another report, Melanie Griffith’s supposedly “worrying” appearance stoked fears that the 64-year-old actress was experiencing a health crisis.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth’s recent health downturn has one tabloid insisting that the 95-year-old monarch has been ignoring signs of her failing health, which has the rest of the royal family on edge.

From Hollywood royalty to actual royalty, health problems seem to be a repeating theme. We’ve done a dive into these rumors and can give our own special brand of insight about them.

Tara Reid Accused Of Lying, Urged To Seek Medical Help

Tara Reid recently posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini on Instagram and commenters were quick to note that the Sharknado star looked very thin. Though she quickly defended herself and claimed her high metabolism was to blame for the fact that it was “impossible” for her to gain weight. A tipster told the Globe in its latest edition, “She’s been this way for many years but at some point, Tara needs to stop deluding herself and figure out a way to bulk up,” with a so-called expert also issuing a dire warning to the actress.

Melanie Griffith’s Health Supposedly In Danger After Worrying Appearance

In that same issue of the Globe, actress Melanie Griffith was said to have sparked health fears after she appeared to sport bruises on her hands. The outlet consulted with various medical experts, none of whom had actually treated Griffith, who recited a terrifying list of possible maladies that could have caused the bruising.

Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Ignoring Warning Signs Of Failing Health, Worrying The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth’s recent health struggles have been well documented, including her back sprain last weekend that kept her from celebrating Remembrance Day alongside her son and grandson. Now Us Weekly reports that the aging monarch has refused to acknowledge that her reign may be coming to an end as her health problems continue to mount.

