Tamar Braxton Accused Of ‘Botched’ Cheek Fillers By Blog Of Ill Repute

Tamar Braxton has been accused by fans and an online gossip blog of allegedly getting “botched” cheek fillers. The singer and former co-host of The Real supposedly tried to “unveil” her new face on Instagram, where followers were quick to remark on her seemingly changing looks. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

Gossip blog MediaTakeOut recently targeted Tamar Braxton with unfounded rumors that the singer had gotten cheek fillers, but that the surgery had apparently been “botched.” Fans of the singer, the unscrupulous site continued, were worried for her in the aftermath.

The blog insisted Braxton looked “noticeably different” from the way she appeared just a few weeks before. “Tamar’s cheeks are now protruding from the side of her face and ….unnaturally so. It almost looks as though she has two tennis balls under her eyes,” the site claimed with breathtakingly casual cruelty.

Although MTO News, as the site is also known, definitively stated that Braxton had shared her “brand new face,” the outlet has little to no evidence to support its claim that Braxton had any sort of plastic surgery, let alone cheek fillers.

If that wasn’t enough to prove just how untrustworthy the site is, remember this outlet spread crude, cruel rumors that the late Naya Rivera’s sister was having an affair with Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey just a few months after the actress’ death. There’s no line this outlet won’t cross in the name of seeking gossip.

As for Braxton, It would appear that the site was aware of its lack of verifiable information since the last three paragraphs of the story are dedicated to a very detailed description of what cheek fillers are, the different types available, and why they’re so popular in Hollywood.

Some fans did notice the apparent change in Braxton’s appearance, to MTO’s very, extremely slight credit. The video in question was uploaded to Braxton’s Instagram page and featured her excitedly saying “Daddy!” while her father stood behind her. “What happened to your cheeks sweetheart. Larger than large. Beautiful you need no fillers, or fiberglass fillings,” one follower wrote in the comment section. Another simply wrote, “Too much filler.”

Yet another commented, “I love you Tamar but please leave your face alone! Your cheeks are making you look like the killer in Saw movie! Your such a beautiful person in and out. Please stop.” Despite these three negative voices, however, the comment section was largely positive and filled with admiration for Braxton. All that love doesn’t lend itself to a snappy, albeit incorrect, title, however.

The Video In Question

There are two things that stand out to us in the video: Braxton’s newly shaved head and the clear use of a filter. There are plenty of “facetune” filters available these days that can drastically alter appearances and it’s obvious that Braxton hopping on the trend. In addition to that new technology, which some of Braxton’s followers and MTO seem incapable of grasping, there’s her new haircut.

Without the backfall of her hair, whether her natural locks or a wig, Braxton’s cheeks stand out more. Looking back through various photos of Braxton over the last year, it’s obvious that she has always had distinctive cheekbones. Take a look at these Instagram photos and compare them to the video above. The difference is far from stark.

Braxton’s Cheeks Over The Last Year

In the last video, which was uploaded over a year ago, Braxton’s cheeks look similarly puffy, but she’s also using a filter that’s likely causing the inflation. There was no reason for MTO to lie about Braxton’s alleged surgery, “botched” or otherwise, but the deceitful outlet has often pushed blatant lies in the past for no other reason other than the fact that it had the ability to do so.

This outlet obviously has no scruples about presenting unverified rumors and straight-up lies as the truth. This is the same outlet that falsely claimed Lil Nas X had come out as transgender after he dressed up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween. The site simply cannot be trusted.

