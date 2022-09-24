Taj Monroe Tallarico: Everything We Know About Steven Tyler’s Son

Many celebrity sons and daughters enjoy basking in the spotlight, but Steven Tyler’s son, Taj Monroe Tallerico, seems to prefer staying behind the scenes. Here’s everything we know about the Aerosmith star’s only son.

Tallarico Is The Rock Icon’s Only Son

Tyler and Tallarico attend a movie premiere in 2006. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Tallarico was born on January 31, 1991, and is Tyler’s only son. His mother is clothing designer Teresa Barrick, who was married to Tyler from 1988 to 2006. The couple also shares a daughter named Chelsea, who was born in 1989.

In addition to Chelsea and Tallarico, Tyler is the father of Liv and Mia Tyler. The rocker shares Liv, who is an actress, with fashion model Bebe Buell, and Mia with his first wife Cyrinda Foxe. Unlike his half-sisters, Tallarico is the only one who uses his father’s birth name; “Tyler” is the rocker’s professional surname.

He’s Chosen To Stay Behind The Scenes In The Music Industry

It’s no surprise that all four of Tyler’s children have decided to work in the entertainment industry. Liv and Mia are both actresses, while Chelsea is one-half of electronic-soul duo The Kaneholler, a band she started with her husband.

Tallarico has also tried his hand at acting, appearing in a Lizzie McGuire episode alongside Chelsea—they were credited as Bystanders #1 and #2. It seems like both siblings decided music was the way to go, though.

Unlike his sister, however, Tallarico is not a performer. Instead, he is a music producer. Not much is known about his work in the music industry due to Tallarico’s desire to keep his name out of the public’s mouth. However, it’s rumored that he has worked on successful projects with some high-profile artists.

He’s Been Married Since 2018

While Tallarico prefers to keep things private—even his Instagram account is locked—the producer has revealed some details about his life on his Facebook page. Tallarico got married in 2018 to Brittany Reardon. It’s unknown what Reardon does for a living, but according to her Facebook page, she studied Business Management at Bentley University’s McCallum Graduate School of Business.

Even though Tallarico doesn’t show up on social media very often, Tyler has posted a few pictures of his son on Instagram. One recent picture, posted in honor of Father’s Day, shows the rocker surrounded by all four of his children.

In an era of Hollywood where it seems as if every new actor or musician has famous parents, many find Tallarico’s devotion to keeping a low profile—as well as his use of his father’s real last name—refreshing.