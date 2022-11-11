Sylvester Stallone On Why Guns Are No Longer Needed On Movie Sets In Wake Of ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Sylvester Stallone is best known for acting and directing in numerous action movies. From playing well-known characters such as Rocky in the Rocky movie franchise and John Rambo in the Rambo series, Stallone seems to know his way around guns. However, the man who has shot countless guns has a surprising take on firearms used on Hollywood sets.

You might assume that Stallone is one of the most pro-gun people in Hollywood. After all, the actor continues to make movies that are filled with firearms. However, Stallone has described himself as “the most anti-gun person in Hollywood.”

‘With Special Effects, There’s No Need To Do This’

The celebrity believes in gun safety both on and off set. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone candidly shared his thoughts on why guns are no longer needed on movie sets.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Admits That His Brief Separation From His Wife Taught Him A Most Important Lesson

“No one has shot more blanks than me. On Rambo IV, I wanted to show what a .50-caliber could do to a human being. We took a dummy and filled it with 200 pounds of beef. I thought, ‘When I fire, it will knock the dummy over,’” Stallone reflected.

“There were no bullets in the gun. It was just the force of the compression in the shell. But it turned the dummy into mist. It blew it apart. Then I turned the .50-caliber to a row of bamboo trees and it literally cut them in half. This is without bullets!”

The actor went on to share what his experience with guns has been like on set. “I’ve had near-misses,” the star admitted.

“I’ve never said this before, but I had a pistol literally go off in my holster in The Expendables—bam, right down my leg. I’ve used weapons that are incredibly dangerous at close range. I’m surprised I haven’t lost a finger or something. It was only a matter of time, and I agree: With special effects, there’s no need to do this.”

The ‘Rust’ Tragedy

Stallone’s response comes just a little over a year after the Rust tragedy. On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot while on the set of the film Rust.

The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured from the accidental shooting. While preparing for a scene, Alec Baldwin pulled the revolver that was used as a prop in the movie from his holster. A live round was discharged.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger Met Up To Carve Pumpkins And We’re Obsessed

Since the Rust tragedy, many people in Hollywood are calling for guns to be banned from sets. Most argue that with special effects and CGI, live guns as props are no longer needed on TV or movie sets. Apparently, Stallone is adding his voice to the conversation.

More From Suggest