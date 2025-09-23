Sylvester Stallone Reveals Why He Permanently Traded L.A. for Florida

Trading L.A. smog for Florida’s fresh air, Sylvester Stallone has found his groove in the Sunshine State…

In a new interview with Fox News, the 79-year-old actor, writer, and director shared why he “loves” living in Florida after leaving California earlier this year.

“First of all, the air seems to always be clean. We’re very, very near the water, and that makes my wife incredibly happy,” Stallone explained, referring to his wife of nearly 30 years, Jennifer Flavin. “It makes me happy, and it’s just something about it. It’s just so lush.”

Stallone also remembered studying at the University of Miami, explaining that Florida’s familiar environment suits him better.

“I went to college there for a couple of years. So, I’m not a stranger to the environment, but it fits my personality much better,” the Over the Top star told the outlet.

Stallone Sold His California Home for a Sly $17 Million Before Moving to Florida

Stallone and Flavin, 57, recently gave Veranda a look inside their lavish Palm Beach estate for the magazine’s September/October cover story.

After trading in their Hidden Hills, California, estate for a cool $17 million in October 2023, per Robb Report, Stallone made their Florida property his permanent kingdom.

Stallone and Flavin have three adult daughters: Sophia, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet, 23. The Rhinestone actor also has two sons from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack: Seargeoh, 44, and Sage, who passed away in July 2012 at age 36.

Florida resident Sylvester Stallone, alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and daughters Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Stallone. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Flavin told Veranda that they were drawn to the 2014 build because of its “livable size,” which was ideal for their large family. Flavin and Stallone both wanted their home to have an inviting and cozy feel, not some sort of McMansion.

“We looked at some of the houses built after Covid, and they were monstrosities,” Stallone recalled of house-hunting. “Monumental structures, but none of them embraced you or made you feel warm. You felt as though you were in a hotel lobby.”

“I’ve always made every house we’ve ever had a home,” Flavin added. “I don’t care if someone spills something. I can replace the rug or get it cleaned. We have three dogs and a cat, and lots of children — nothing we own is precious.”