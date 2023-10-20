Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute To Burt Young, Paulie In The ‘Rocky’ Movies, Who Passed Away At 83

Burt Young, the esteemed actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of Paulie in the Rocky film series, passed away on October 8 in Los Angeles. His daughter confirmed the news of his demise to The New York Times.

The news of Burt Young’s passing prompted an outpouring of grief from both fans and colleagues. Frequent co-star Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to mourn his dear friend, writing, “To my Dear Friend, BURT YOUNG, you were an incredible man and artist. I and the world will miss you very much… RIP.”

Born on April 30, 1940, in Queens, New York, Burt Young had a diverse and accomplished career in the world of entertainment. His life was a testament to his dedication to various artistic pursuits.

Early Forays Into Acting

Young initially entered the entertainment industry through the path of acting. His early foray into acting included a TV debut in a 1969 episode of The Doctors and a film debut in the 1970 slasher film Carnival of Blood. However, it was his compelling performance in Roman Polanski’s Chinatown (1974) that marked a significant turning point in his career.

Nonetheless, Burt Young’s most enduring legacy was undoubtedly his role as Paulie, Rocky Balboa’s best friend and brother-in-law, in the legendary Rocky film franchise. His portrayal of the gruff but endearing character won the hearts of audiences worldwide. His character, Paulie, a butcher, played a pivotal role as he provided the slabs of meat that Rocky used for his training and iconic punching scenes.

The pinnacle of Young’s career came with his appearance in Rocky (1976), which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination. He went on to reprise this role in several Rocky sequels, further cementing his place in cinematic history. His appearances in the series included Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), Rocky V (1990), and Rocky Balboa (2006).

An Illustrious Career

In addition to his prominent role in the Rocky films, Burt Young’s career spanned over 160 credits in an array of diverse projects. At the time of his passing, he had several more projects in pre-production.

Young’s talents extended beyond the realm of acting. He also showcased his abilities as a writer, painter, playwright, and novelist. In 1978, he wrote and starred in Uncle Joe Shannon, a film that explores the life crisis of a jazz trumpeter. Additionally, he made memorable appearances on television, including a notable role in The Sopranos (2001).

In 1986, Burt Young graced the Broadway stage in the short-lived play Cuba & His Teddy Bear alongside Robert De Niro and Ralph Macchio. His final stage performance was in The Last Vig in Los Angeles in 2017.

Beyond his artistic endeavors, Burt Young was a multifaceted individual. He also ventured into the restaurant business and owned an eatery in the Bronx.

Young’s personal life was marked by both happiness and loss. He tragically lost his wife in 1974. He is survived by their daughter and a grandson.

The passing of Burt Young leaves a void in the entertainment world, and his iconic roles will continue to be celebrated and cherished by generations of fans.