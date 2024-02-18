Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Reveal Their Red Flags for Dating

Refusing to settle for anything less than they deserve, Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, reveal their “red flags” for dating.

Just before the season premiere of their hit reality series The Family Stallone, the actor’s daughters stated they learned how to avoid the “red flags” of men they’re thinking about dating.

“The giveaway is if they mention it on the first date, we’re like, ‘Okay, you’re here for the wrong reasons,’” Sistine told The New York Post. “If they’re casual then, okay, it’s not going to be an issue. But 90% of the time that’s what we get.”

Sylvester Stallone’s second eldest daughter notably had had a few first dates filmed on the series. She also revealed that one of her dates brought a pair of boxing gloves and asked if she and her dad could sign them.

Sistine went on to say that she’s the only sibling to use dating apps. “I’ll own it, not proud of it, but I’ll own it,” she declared.

Meanwhile, the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone, Sophia, said she has some pressure to settle down and hit a timeline. “I’m starting to realize that it’s so not important anymore. They’re on their own path as much as I am,” she stated.

“I know when my timing is right. And I definitely would say if I got married five years ago, it would be a disaster and I’d be divorced at 30.”

Scarlet, the Youngest Daughter of Sylvester Stallone, is the Only Sibling in a Relationship

Scarlet, who is the youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone and the only sibling in a relationship, spoke about her boyfriend, Louis Masquelier-Page. The duo met in college and he is featured in the show.

“I wouldn’t even let him come on the show if I didn’t know how much he meant to me because my relationship is so private and I care about it so deeply,” Scarlet pointed out. “I see us lasting for a very long time.”

Along with discussing their dating habits, the girls revealed the motto Sylvester Stallone has ingrained in each of them. “DTA,” which is short for “Don’t trust anyone.”

“He always kind of put it with protection and protecting your heart,” Sophia explained. “Never give yourself fully until you can truly let someone in when they’ve shown proof that they will treasure it.”

Scarlet also revealed that Sly gave them jewelry with “DTA” on it with a snake wrapped around the “T.”

“He gave it to us when we were,” she said.

Despite Sylvester Stallone being focused on protecting their hearts, their mother, Jennifer Flavin, is less guarded. “We trust everyone and that’s because of mom,” Scarlet shared. “She’s sweet to everyone.”