Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger Met Up To Carve Pumpkins And We’re Obsessed

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone are titans of the action movie industry. So, it’s just delightful to see the two action stars enjoy each other’s company, engaging in one of the most wholesome activities imaginable: pumpkin carving.

‘That’s What Real ACTION Guys Do’

If you heard the phrase “Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are teaming up,” you’d probably think it’s for a film about a bank heist or prison escape—something with fast cars and lots of explosions. What you probably weren’t imagining was the two Hollywood icons carving pumpkins in Schwarzenegger’s home office. However, that’s exactly what the Expendables co-stars found themselves doing earlier this week.

RELATED: Who Are Sylvester Stallone’s Children?

In a photo posted to Stallone’s Instagram account, both Stallone and Schwarzenegger are standing over two jack-o-lanterns, pressing the points of two giant survival knives into the tops of their pumpkins. They’re surrounded by memorabilia of Schwarzenegger’s—full shelves of trophies and an impeccably posed throwback photo.

In the caption, Stallone wrote, “Myself and my great friend Arnold, @schwarzenegger spending time at his amazing office Carving Pumpkin Heads for Halloween with Survival Knives !!! . That’s what real ACTION guys do with their free time! Lol…”

Notably, survival knives probably aren’t the best pumpkin-carving tools. You can see on the pair’s jack-o-lanterns that they drew out their simple designs with permanent markers, and they still failed to carve them cleanly. In our book, that just adds to the charm of the photo.

They Used To Be Locked In A Nasty Feud

While they’re good friends today, things weren’t always so copacetic between Stallone and Schwarzenegger. For about 20 years, the pair was engaged in combat with each other from a distance. They would spread misinformation and diss each other in interviews. The feud was so prominent that the “Schwarzenegger-Stallone Rivalry” has its own dedicated Wikipedia page.

Thankfully, the two eventually reconciled, and they are now close friends. They’ve since starred in four films together, something many fans would have believed to be impossible back in the ’80s. Stallone even gave Schwarzenegger another shoutout earlier this month. Apparently, Stallone took part in Schwarzenegger’s charity event for After School All-Stars.

RELATED: 10 Actors, Including Frank Sinatra, All Turned Down This Now-Iconic Bruce Willis Movie Role

“Congratulations to my great friend @schwarzenegger who had a incredibly successful charity event to benefit the children THE AFTER SCHOOL ALLSTARS … Still looking strong as a Bull!” Stallone wrote in an Instagram caption.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s friendship is one for the books. Hopefully survival knife pumpkin carving will become an annual tradition for these action stars!

More From Suggest