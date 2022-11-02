Sylvester Stallone Admits That His Brief Separation From His Wife Taught Him A Most Important Lesson

Fans were shocked back in August when Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin announced they were splitting after 25 years of marriage. However, they breathed a sigh of relief for the family when the pair called off their divorce just one month later. Now, Stallone is opening up about what led to their shock split, as well as what brought them back together.

‘It Was A Very Tumultuous Time’

Sylvester Stallone met Jennifer Flavin in 1988, and they married seven years later. The couple raised three beautiful daughters together, and they seemed to have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. So, what exactly led Flavin to file for divorce this summer? In an interview with the Sunday Times that’s since been unpublished, Stallone shed some light on their brief decision to part ways.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” Stallone said. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family. It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.”

Stallone admitted that Flavin’s decision was a wake-up call. The Rocky star has five children. He shares two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, with his first wife, Sasha Czack. He and Flavin share three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, all of whom are in their twenties. However, Stallone claims he’s had to learn how to take a more active role in his children’s lives.

“I didn’t pay enough attention when they were growing up,” he confessed. “I was so career-oriented, and now I go, ‘Ok, I don’t have that much runway up ahead, and I want to start asking them about their lives.'”

Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Have Reconciled

While Stallone didn’t spill everything about his rough patch with Flavin, it seems like the couple has repaired their relationship. Flavin’s original filing for divorce has been dismissed, and her marriage to Stallone seems to have mostly mended. The couple was recently spotted out and about in New York City.

The couple first strolled the city before meeting up with Leonardo DiCaprio and his father at an art gallery. They then finished the night out with a fancy dinner at the Polo Bar in NYC. The couple was joined at the hip the entire time, and they were both wearing their wedding rings.

It just goes to show that no marriage is perfect. No amount of money or success is going to stop a relationship from experiencing rough patches. Thankfully, it seems like the couple’s decades-long union is back on track and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

