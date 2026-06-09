Sydney Sweeney Makes Massive Business Move in Wake of ‘Euphoria’ Finale

After the season finale of HBO’s Euphoria and the box office success of the thriller The Housemaid, actress Sydney Sweeney made a baller business move.

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According to Deadline, the 28-year-old launched her own production company, Honey Trap. Kaylee McGregor, a frequent creative partner, has been appointed president of production and development. The new company has also signed a first-look agreement with Sony Pictures, the studio behind Sweeney’s unexpected hit Anyone But You, which she both starred in and executive produced.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria alum is already lining up her next project with her new production company, and it’s a cosmic one. Sweeney is teaming up with Sony’s TriStar Pictures for a remake of Barbarella. Edgar Wright (Hot Fuzz) is set to direct. Meanwhile, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are scripting this new take on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series. Of course, the comic also famously inspired the 1968 cult classic starring Jane Fonda.

Photo by Manoli Figetakis/WireImage

Deadline points out that the Immaculate actress has flexed her producing chops in the past. Sweeney’s been a driving force in her own success. She played a key role in getting Anyone But You off the ground with director Will Gluck. She also convinced Glen Powell to join her in the rom-com. The film stunned everyone by raking in over $210 million globally. Don’t be surprised if you see her in the director’s chair for a Sony project soon… It’s reportedly on her to-do list.

Sydney Sweeney’s Big Business Move Comes on the Heels of the Wild ‘Euphoria’ Finale

Sweeney is still riding high from the Euphoria finale, which has kept fans buzzing. She also starred with Amanda Seyfried in Lionsgate’s adaptation of the bestselling novel The Housemaid. That film, directed by Paul Feig and executive produced by Sweeney, grossed nearly $400 million. She’ll reprise her role in the sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, which Lionsgate will shoot this fall.

Meanwhile, Sweeney and Sony released the mission statement for her production company, Honey Trap.

The statement explained that at Honey Trap, they “believe the most unforgettable stories live in contradiction,” citing examples like “Beauty and danger, intimacy and power, vulnerability and control.” Their mission is to create “bold, cinematic film and television that challenges perception, sparks conversation, and leaves a lasting emotional imprint.” The company is “committed to championing visionary filmmakers, complex characters, and stories that push beyond expectation while remaining deeply entertaining and emotionally accessible to audiences worldwide.”