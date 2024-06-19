sydney-sweeney-shows-off-curves-in-crochet-bikini

A sizzling social media post from Sydney Sweeney showcasing the classic beauty wearing a crochet bikini continues to tantalize fans. The rising star’s February 2022 Instagram post has amassed over 4 million likes and still gains fresh comments from fans with their tongues on the floor.

The series of photos captures the Madame Web star stunning the camera while enjoying a beach sunset in a crochet bikini. Sydney sizzled in the four snaps, including a flexible kneeling stretch.

Sweeney modeled a Maiyo London two-piece in pistachio-green knits, featuring a crop top with frilly cap sleeves and high-waisted bottoms. Both pieces were adorned with dark green floral embellishments, enhancing the elegance of her bikini.

The actress complemented her suit with wavy hair and minimalist makeup.

Sydney raised her arms, causing her bikini top to play peekaboo with an underboob tease. She flaunted her toned abs and ample cleavage, striking a pose on an empty beach as the sun set, creating a scene worthy of a postcard.

“Your lil [sun emoji],” she wrote alongside the carousel of sultry shots.

The ‘Immaculate’ star showed off an impressive view. (Photo by Amber Asaly via Instagram / Sydney Sweeney)

Friends and Fans Alike Fawn Over Sydney Sweeney’s Crochet Bikini Photo Shoot

Of course, Sweeney’s Instagram post racked up comments from friends and fans alike.

Her bikini look got the official Instagram nod from Euphoria costar Alexa Demie, who dropped a heart-eyed emoji as if to say, “Perfection!”

“Are you out of your mind or what?”, singer and songwriter Halsey gushed. Tan France from Queer Eye also chimed in with, “I was NOT ready!”

Bikini brand Maiyo London also remarked on the photo. “Our suit looks amazing on you!!!!!!!!”, they wrote alongside a slew of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, fans continue to revisit the series of shots and add comments. “Wow first photo looks like Sharon Tate,” a fan wrote, noting Sweeney’s classic Hollywood vibes. “The baddest woman in the game”, another fan wrote. “She’s so bad,” agreed another Sydney lover.

“Sheesh stop looking so perfect! please!”, another beleaguered fan implored. “Your making all the other females look bad… lol jk… Kinda”, they added.

Finally, yet another fan could barely contain their excitement. “dEAR LORD HELP ME I’ ABOUT TO HAVE A HEART ATTACK,” they exclaimed (RIP).