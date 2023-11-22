Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Cleavage In Swimsuit Pics On Instagram

Sydney Sweeney is fully embracing the Australian summer.

Sydney Sweeney, 26, photographed herself enjoying her vacation while rocking a sexy jade green one-piece bathing suit in the land down under.

The Clementine actress took to Instagram where she posted photos of she and her travel companion, Kaylee McGregor in smiling in theirs bathing suits. The pair posed for the pictures while in sitting next to each other in a car.

Sweeney captioned the post: “sweet home australia.”

Instagram

Black sunglasses and two small silver chain necklaces were the only accessories Sweeney wore, but the main takeaway was her busty cleavage on full display. Her perfectly manicure hands caressed her bosom in the picture while her curves are being accentuated by her snug one-piece bathing suit.

Sweeney kept it minimal with just black sunglasses and two dainty silver chain necklaces for accessories. But the main takeaway was her busty cleavage on full display in the first photo of the post. Her perfectly manicured hands grip her bosom, while her curves are accentuated by the snug fit of her one-piece bathing suit.

The actress also shared a video of her sliding down a water slide, sitting on top of a rock formation, and singing along to dancing Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.” Both Sweeney and McGregor held microphones as they sang the song’s well known lyrics.

Instagram

Fans and critics alike were quick with the comments. While most fans were praising the model for her amazing physique, (most noticeably her “girls”) other comments told Sweeney that she should be wearing a seatbelt.

“Wonderful, but put your seat belts back on gorgeous gals, you’re in Australia now 😊,” said one commenter.

“Sydney chill my boyfriend follows you,” said another fan.

“I love seeing celebrities just have fun and be normal 🙂 you guys deserve to just have a fun vacation with people you love 🩷🩷.” said a third user.



More Celebrities Slaying in Hot Swimsuit Pics

These celebrities look good and absolutely know it.

Lori Harvey

Instagram

The business owner and model showcased her perfectly toned body to promote her swimsuit line, Yevrah. Also the well-known daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, Lori receives a lot of attention for her forever growing string of ex-boyfriends, including Michael B. Jordan.

Emily Ratajkowski

The model and entrepreneur pull her buttox and cleavage on full display while wearing a pale orange cheeky bikini. The bikini was one of the handful of designed from her swimwear line, Inamorata Woman.