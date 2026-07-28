Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea in Mom Nancy’s Disappearance Case: ‘Do the Right Thing’

Nearly six months after , Today host Savannah Guthrie has made a new plea.

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In her latest Instagram post, Guthrie made a desperate plea to her mom’s kidnapper, begging for her return.

“I’m coming on today with a very specific message,” she said. “It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed.”

Guthrie then stated, “We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

Continuing to speak to her mom’s kidnapper directly, Guthrie said, “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end.”

She also pointed out, “For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home.”

Nancy has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her home near Tucson, Arizona. Local law enforcement said early on that they believed an intruder abducted her.

Guthrie Previously Spoke About a Second Note Sent to Media Outlets Months After Her Mom’s Disappearance

Last month, Guthrie spoke out about a second note that had been sent to multiple media outlets regarding her mom’s disappearance.

The note indicated that Nancy had died. It did not contain an apology, nor did it request any money for the release of her body.

“This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least, to be sitting here,” Guthrie said while speaking about the note. “I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage, but I can’t pretend I’m not here.”

She further shared, “And so since I am, I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward. Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Guthrie and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for the return of Nancy.