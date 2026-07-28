Thomas Rhett’s Sister-in-Law Reveals Big Update on Her Cancer Journey

The sister-in-law of country music superstar Thomas Rhett has shared a major update about her cancer journey.

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Rhett’s sister-in-law, Macy Page, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and began her chemotherapy not long after. In a recent social media update, she described her final day of treatment as the “happiest.”

“I’m officially D O N E with chemo!!!!!” she declared. “Those words feel so surreal to say. I know the road ahead is long with surgery and much more than likely radiation, but I have so much peace knowing the Lord has gone before me.”

Macy went on to thank those who had supported her throughout her health battle.

“All of this to say, I’m SO grateful. Like beyond grateful for this experience thus far,” she stated. Cancer has completely changed me and has forced me to rely on God with every ounce of my being.”

She also shared a video of her family gathering before she went to ring the bell. She and her loved ones were seen writing words on her vehicle, including “Honk it’s my last day of chemo.”

Macy was then recorded happily ringing the bell, indicating the end of her chemotherapy.

Macy Says Her Cancer Battle Strengthened Her Relationship With God

Continuing to reflect on her cancer journey, Macy stated that the health battle strengthened her relationship with God.

“Cancer has completely changed me and has forced me to rely on God with every ounce of my being,” she wrote. “I FEEL the Holy Spirit tangibly and it’s a feeling I just can’t describe, and one I want EVERYONE to experience. It gets me so. fired. up.”

She further shared, “What’s amazing is Jesus is there for the valleys AND the mountaintops. He’s there for you right now, right where you are. Whether you’re thriving in life or feel like it’s crumbling down around you, He’s ready to walk with you no matter the circumstance.”

Regarding how God has impacted her, Macy added, “And one thing I can tell you from experience is that the valley can be just as sweet as the mountaintop when you look to Jesus & have the hope of heaven. But the Lord knows the valleys are the hardest, and that’s why He doesn’t make us walk them alone—thank you God for that.”

Rhett spoke about Macy’s cancer milestone during the opening night of his new tour. She had rung the bell the day before.