Beloved Actress Joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid 2’

Another high-profile blonde actress is set to join Sydney Sweeney in the follow-up to the blockbuster thriller The Housemaid.

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Joining Sweeney in The Housemaid’s Secret will be Kirsten Dunst, in a project from Lionsgate that is based on Freida McFadden’s second book in her Housemaid series, per Variety.

Paul Feig will return to direct, with Todd Lieberman also returning as producer. Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book into last year’s hit film, is set to write The Housemaid’s Secret. Michele Morrone will also reprise his role as Enzo from the first film.

According to Variety, the sequel finds Millie, played by Sweeney, taking a new housekeeping job for a woman she is never allowed to see. She soon discovers the truth behind a locked door, threatening to reveal secrets much darker than her own. McFadden’s 2023 novel serves as the source material.

“It is a privilege to bring The Housemaid’s next chapter to the screen with Kirsten Dunst. She is an icon. Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness,” Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, gushed. “Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems.”

‘The Housemaid’ Was One of 2025’s Biggest Hits

After its holiday release, The Housemaid became one of 2025’s biggest hits, grossing nearly $400 million worldwide. Following this success, Lionsgate moved quickly to secure Sweeney for the sequel, per Deadline. The studio also needed another A-lister to join the party, and after a series of meetings, execs and producers jumped at the chance to bring Dunst on board.

Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney. (Photos by Valerie MACON / AFP via Getty Images and Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dunst recently joined the cast of A Minecraft Movie 2, slated for release next June. She will also star in Ruben Östlund’s upcoming film The Entertainment System Is Down. An Oscar nominee for The Power of the Dog, Dunst’s recent credits include Roofman with Channing Tatum and Alex Garland’s Civil War.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has two projects currently in production: the drama Custom of the Country, from Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke, and the sci-fi action film Gundam, from Cold in July director Jim Mickle.