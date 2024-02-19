Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Sing ‘Unwritten’ With Natasha Bedingfield, Give Fans ‘Goosebumps’

Reuniting in the sweetest way, Anyone But You stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell teamed up with Natasha Bedingfield to sing Unwritten on stage at the 2024 People’s Awards on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The award show performance notably references one scene in their recent rom-com. In the movie, Powell’s character Ben eases his fear of heights by singing along to Unwritten.

While on stage, Syndey Sweeney asked, “You alright, Glen?” To which, Powell said, “Yeah, it’s just a lot of people here. I don’t know, I’m a little nervous.”

Sweeney goes on to declare, “Do you want me to do that thing that calms you down?” to which the audience chants Unwritten. “My serenity song is not gonna help,” Powell stated.

After trying to calm her Anyone But You co-star down, Sweeney had no choice but to “bring out the big guns.” Bedingfield emerges for a rendition of her hit track. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell join in to sing with the crowd.

natasha bedingfield, glen powell and sydney sweeney singing ‘unwritten’ together at the people’s choice awards pic.twitter.com/Sc3oxWZ3o0 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 19, 2024

Of course, the Internet was quickly flooded with hilarious responses to the onstage performance. “Glen really tried to take that upper octave,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another person wrote on X, “No one can be unhappy when this song plays you just can’t.”

Others couldn’t believe the onstage performance was actually happening. “This was NOT on my bingo card for 2024 but I’m so here for it,” a viewer added.

Anyone But You was nominated for The Comedy Movie of the Year. Syndey Sweeney and Glen Powell were both recognized in The Comedy Movie Star of the Year category as well.

Sydney Sweeney Previously Spoke About the Onscreen Chemistry With Glen Powell

While promoting her and Glen Powell’s rom-com Anyone But You, Sydney Sweeney spoke about her undeniable onscreen chemistry with her co-star.

“I mean, we sold a rom-com,” Sweeney told PEOPLE. “We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.”

Powell then explained, “We had chemistry right off the bat. It was amazing — and so much so that she decided to give me a role in this movie.”

Speaking about the speculation that there’s something more between the actors, Powell shared, “Sydney has been … an Internet sensation for a while. This is my first leap into that.”

“Any time you’re near Sydney, I realize you get the full force of her fame. But look, the best part about it is we truly love each other, and we respect each other. We had the greatest time making this thing.”