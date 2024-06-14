sydney-sweeney-flaunts-figure-with-red-lingerie-set-in-sultry-bathroom-snap

The internet is always buzzing anytime Sydney Sweeney posts a selfie. But her latest pic – a mirror selfie – was more jaw-dropping than usual.

In an Instagram post that was quickly deleted, the 26-year-old posed in red lingerie. She rocked a red satin two-piece set that showed off her defined muscles. According to users in the comment section, the photo was a behind-the-scenes shot from a Savage x Fenty photoshoot in 2020.

Sydney was a regular model for the line years ago. The line is, of course, owned by music superstar Rihanna.

Sydney Sweeney mirror selfie pic.twitter.com/HIiJ8yEr8Y — pop vibes (@popsvibe) June 12, 2024

Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Red Lingerie

The comment section on the now-deleted post was filled with heart and heart-eye emojis. Before Sweeney took it down, it was saved and reshared on various news and fan accounts.

Sadly, Sydney is no longer signed to Savage x Fenty. She has gone on to snag even bigger brand deals, though, including with Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, and Armani Beauty.

Producer Claims Sweeney is ‘Not Pretty’

Father of the Bride producer Carol Baum made headlines when she attacked Sydney Sweeney’s looks and acting abilities. Baum stated that Sweeney is “not pretty and can’t act,” which caused quite a stir online.

Sweeney’s response was even more brutal. “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” she stated via a rep to Daily Mail.

“If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms Baum’s character.”