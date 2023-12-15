Sydney Sweeney Bitten by Huntsman Spider, Horrifying Moment Caught on Camera

Not what anyone ever wants to experience, actress Sydney Sweeney was caught on film getting bit by a huntsman spider and her reaction is not surprising at all.

TMZ reports that Sydney Sweeney’s spider bite was caught on camera during an outtake of her upcoming rom-com Anyone But You. The filming took place in Australia which is where huntsman spiders dwell.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Syndey Sweeney recalled her spider experience and noted her reaction included a “soul scream.”

Sydney Sweeney got bit by a huntsman spider while filming a scene for ‘Anyone But You.’ pic.twitter.com/trrJp6Afzr — Sebastian Dandelion 🇵🇸 (@sillywackyboy) December 13, 2023

Sweeney was also seen trying to convince the production team and co-star Glen Powell that she was actually bitten by the spider. She is heard yelling “No! He’s really biting me!” in the clip.

Although its bite is painful, the huntsman spider’s venom is not harmful to humans. Thankfully, doctors looked at her spider bite and Sydney Sweeney was fine afterward.

According to IMDb, Anyone But You follows Bea and Ben. After an amazing first date, the duo’s attraction quickly turns cold. They eventually find themselves reunited unexpectedly for a destination wedding in Australia. Starring in the film with Sweeney and Powell are Alexandra Shipp, Mia Artemis, Nat Buchanan, and Josh Bonello.

Sydney Sweeney Recalled Being Told the Huntsman Spider Was Trained to Not Bite Her

While continuing to recall her experience with the spider, Sydney Sweeney recalled being told by the production that the terrifying creature was trained to not bite her.

“They told me it was trained,” she explained. “I don’t know how you train a freaking spider. So we’re filming and the thing just started biting me. But we’re in the middle of the scene and I’m supposed to be screaming, but then my screaming got really serious.”

Sydney Sweeney also said the production team didn’t react to her screams because they didn’t think she was being serious. “They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com,” she continued. “No one cut. I’m just standing there with a spider on my arm, biting me, and I’m screaming, and everyone’s watching… And Glen was the only one who was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is a little real.”

Sydney Sweeney went on to share what she learned about spiders while in Australia. “The spiders hide in everything. I had a spider in my vent, the leg was sticking out. You have to shake your shoe before you put your shoes on.”

Sweeney further spoke to Today about her immediate reaction to getting bit by the spider. “I thought I was going to die,” she admitted. “It’s poisonous! I’m gonna die!”