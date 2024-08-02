swimmer-tamara-potocka-collapses-after-race-at-2024-olympics-in-scary-scene

Tamara Potocka, Slovakian swimmer, collapsed after her race at the 2024 Olympics.

Medical attendants treated Potocka immediately after she collapsed by the side of the pool. This occurred post-200m medley heat at La Defense Arena. The professionals placed her on a stretcher and provided an oxygen mask.

“This doesn’t look good,” one Olympics announcer said as it all went down. “Fifteen thousand people are now watching an athlete surrounded by medical staff and I can assure you it’s absolutely silent in here.”

“They’ve got a stretcher out, they’ve got an oxygen mask on the athlete, and I’m going to say … this looks very serious,” the speaker continued.

Olympics: Slovakian swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed due to asthmatic attack and was taken away by medical staff on a stretcher in front of fans inside La Defense Arena in Paris on Friday. pic.twitter.com/4dhtfIW18E — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) August 2, 2024

According to Potocka’s team, she suffered from an asthma attack.

“Tamara has asthma,” Slovakia team leader Ivana Lange said in a statement, per ESPN. “This whole combination of nervous and physical tension while she did not have her inhaler immediately available to use contributed to the creation of this problem.

“She received oxygen and necessary medication,” the statement continued. “A few minutes ago, the doctor told me that she must be monitored for several more hours.”

Witnessing such a terrifying scene as a fellow Olympic athlete/swimmer is sure to shake you up a bit.

“Of course that’s something in the back of your mind, but we do every day push ourselves to the limit,” Israel swimmer Lea Polonsky, who swam two heats after Potocka, told the Associated Press. “You always know something like that can happen. It’s not something you think about during the race, but it’s always there.”