‘Bob the Cap Catcher’ Sparks Online Frenzy With Hilarious Viral Video From Olympics

As international athletes continue to be in the spotlight during the Olympics, one staffer, known as Bob the Cap Catcher, is making headlines

According to USA Today, the cap catcher first caught the public’s attention when he came out to grab the cap that belonged to American swimmer Emma Webber. She had lost the cap during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday, July 28.

Dubbed “Bob the Cap Catcher” by NBC Sports, the man wearing a small, flowery Speedo was seen walking towards the Olympics pool to retrieve the cap. As the man swam up with the cap in his head, the sideline crowd was heard cheering loudly. He waved to the crowd after exiting the pool. The man even received some catcalls as well.

One of the NBC commentators revealed it’s relatively common for swimmers to lose caps while competing. The swimmers usually wear more than one as a precaution. “They always wear two, sometimes maybe three depending upon your hair,” the commentator explained. “So she was fine in that event, that’s why we didn’t notice it right away.”

The man’s actual identity remains a mystery. However, while speaking to the Huffington Post about Bob the Cap Catcher, Olympic officials confirmed that he is a lifeguard.

“As the lifeguards are the only people in swimming gear, apart from the athletes,” the officials’ rep confirmed. “A request may be made to fetch an item at the bottom of the pool before the following session. In this case, the request was made to the lifeguard closest to the water line concerned.”

NBC Olympics & Paralympics X account posted Sunday the video of Bob the Cap Catcher as the games continued on. “Who do you call when a swim cap falls in the pool? BOB THE CAP CATCHER.” the tweet read.

Following the hilarious moment at the Olympics, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts about Bob the cap catcher.

“He’s an icon he’s a legend he is the moment,” one X user wrote, to which the NBC Olympics account responded, “Main character energy.”

Another fan wrote, “Thank you for your service, Bob.”

“I need the entire story,” one TikTok user added.