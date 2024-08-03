‘Swifties’ Fundraiser for UK Stabbing Victims Closing in on Half a Million

A fundraiser for the UK’s stabbing victims at Taylor Swift-themed event has reached half a million dollars in donations.

Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring of the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group started a Just Giving fundraiser. Initially, their goal was to raise £13,000 ($16,555) for victims and their families. However, at the time of writing this, the fundraiser has already hit £359,023 ($391,775).

“Alder Hey Children’s Charity wishes to express its deepest condolences to all those affected by the tragic events in Southport on 29th July 2024,” the fundraising page reads. “The charity extends its thanks to the heroic emergency services who responded to the events.”

According to the statement, the charity is partnering with various agencies, charities, and community groups. Furthermore, it’s collaborating with the families’ representatives and partner organizations.

“A JustGiving Appeal (Swifties for Southport) was set up by Cristina Jones and Holly Goldring from the Taylor Swift UK & EU Facebook Group,” the statement continued. “Funds raised by this JustGiving Appeal are coming direct to Alder Hey Children’s Charity, a registered charity in England No 1160661.”

Additionally, donations will help support the victims, families, first responders, and clinicians. They will also benefit “the wider Southport community and those directly impacted by trauma.”

“Immediate and ongoing support has been offered to the families under the care of Alder Hey, and at other hospitals in the region,” the statement continued. “Funeral costs will be covered by the funds raised by the JustGiving Appeal, as required.”

Within just days, the charity has gained an incredible amount of financial support from over 20,000 donors. This “speedy and compassionate response” provides aid to those affected. Furthermore, it “has also shown the power of unity and kindness in the Swiftie community,” the page reads.

“Your donations and comments are a beacon of hope, demonstrating that together we can make a significant difference to the lives of those in need.

“Thank you for embodying the spirit of Taylor’s music and for turning empathy into action.”