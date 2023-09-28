Swiftie Approved! Taylor’s Fans Are Already Making Travis Kelce Merch

Though Taylor Swift has only been with new fling Travis Kelce for a few weeks, fans have already given the Kansas City Chiefs player their stamp of approval; in the form of new merch, of course.

The singer wrote Kelce’s name in her “Blank Space,” and fans of both the pop star and tight end couldn’t be happier. The duo’s relationship reportedly began when Kelce made Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

On the New Heights show, Kelce explained, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

Post friendship bracelet, the rest is history. Most recently, Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game rooting for Kelce in a box suite. Who knew the pop star was also a football fan?

Swift, known for sneakily leaving public spaces, reportedly exited the game in a popcorn carrier. Afterward, Kelce whisked Swift away in his vintage convertible.

In the video captured by user @mymissourihouse, she commented, “This is Taylor Swift leaving the Chiefs suite. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

You’ve got to give the star props for a creative exit!

Swifties believe their relationship has longevity, so they jumped on the opportunity to create merch. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

“In My Chiefs Era”

Indycoolcats / Etsy

From all of Taylor’s eras, her Kelce era is our favorite.

“Go Taylor’s Boyfriend!”

Bhava Brand / Etsy

Giving very much, “I just hope both teams have fun,” energy.

87 + 13 = A Match Made In Heaven

citysoulstreetwear / Etsy

The math is math-ing, folks.

A Swift And Kelce Inspired… Cake?

If wearable merch isn’t your thing, a Kansas City bakery has you covered. Following Swift’s Chiefs game appearance, Dolce Bakery got to work in the kitchen. The results? Delectable.

“We were like, we have to capitalize on this; our two favorite things in the whole world are in one place,” commented store employee Day Zamora.

“Our main sale for this is just joy; we want you to eat cake, smile, and be happy,” she added.

Here’s to Swift and Kelce continuing to score with fans.