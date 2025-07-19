‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Star Marries Meteorologist in Lavish Vatican Wedding

Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas put a ring on ABC7 Los Angeles Meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo.

Videos by Suggest

The 54-year-old Yellowstone actor revealed on Instagram Friday that he married Ruffalo in a “dream” wedding ceremony held at the Vatican.

Lucas announced the news in a post with three black-and-white photos tagged in Vatican City. The photos, shot by photographer Caterina Errani, showed him and his meteorologist bride sharing a kiss, holding hands, and walking out of their wedding.

For the occasion, Ruffalo, 34, donned a stunning white dress adorned with intricate lace details, complemented by a matching veil, while Lucas chose a timeless black suit.

Photo by Caterina Errani via Instagram/ Brianna Ruffalo

In a follow-up post on Saturday, Lucas shared two more photos, expressing his excitement about the celebration and gratitude to those who made it all possible in his heartfelt caption..

Photo by Caterina Errani via Instagram/ Brianna Ruffalo

“A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny @sena_wedding_world who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true,” Lucas captioned the post. “Many, many people to thank for this to come.”

The ‘Yellowstone’ Star Proposed last June

On July 18, Ruffalo shared a series of photos in her own post, referring to herself and Lucas as “Mr. and Mrs.” in the caption.

“Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city,” she gushed.

“I love you! Easily one of the greatest days of my life,” Lucas wrote in the comments section. “I am so so grateful.”

Photo by Caterina Errani via Instagram/ Brianna Ruffalo

Meanwhile, Lucas proposed to Ruffalo in June 2024. He shared the news alongside several videos capturing an emotional Ruffalo moments after giving her answer.

He seemed to propose at a restaurant while a band performed an acoustic rendition of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Later, he shared a closer look at the dazzling engagement ring in a video.

“For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole,” the Forever Purge star wrote alongside the post. “I am so grateful and thrilled she said ‘Yes.’ I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky.”