‘Swamp People’ Star Pickle Wheat Stuns in New Garden Photo Amid Pregnancy

Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat just gave Swamp People fans a peek at her garden—and let’s just say it’s not the only thing in full bloom…

Videos by Suggest

Wheat, who announced her pregnancy back in October, took to Instagram on March 28 to showcase her garden’s latest harvest. Naturally, she managed to steal the spotlight herself, with her overalls struggling to keep up as she leaned in for the perfect shot, offering her audience a generous glimpse of her cleavage.

“Our onions are coming up so nice! This was about 3 weeks ago now, and believe it or not, the belly is much bigger,” she wrote alongside the quietly sizzling snap.

‘Swamp People’ Fans React to Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat’s Garden Shot

Eager fans flocked to the comments, leaving no shortage of cheeky admiration for her garden’s yield and her ample assets.

“More beautiful as the days go by,” one fan wrote. “Nice pair of onions,” a not-so-subtle onlooker added. “Pickle, those look like shallots,” one green-thumbed observer offered.

However, some Swamp People fans bypassed Wheat’s veggies and cleavage in favor of another detail showcased in the pic…

“Such amazing feet,” one totally healthy, normal onlooker wrote of the reality personality’s bare footsies. “Cute toes,” another onlooker noted of her painted white toenails. “Barefoot and pregnant how cute,” a third fan gushed.

Wheat announced her pregnancy with her second child in October, just a month after marrying Joshua Kippes, an emergency medical technician. Their wedding was featured in the February 20 episode of Swamp People Season 16. The episode captured veteran hunter Troy Landry balancing his duties—filling gator tags and officiating their wedding—making for a memorable moment.

She and Kippes are already parents to a daughter, Maemi, and Kippes also has a son from a previous relationship.