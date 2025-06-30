Suzanne Somers’ Husband Is Dating the Late Actress’ Former Co-Star Nearly 2 Years After Her Death

Less than two years after Suzanne Somers’ passing, the late actress’s husband, Alan Hamel, confirmed he is dating her former co-star, Joanna Cassidy.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to Page Six, Hamel opened up about his relationship with Cassidy. “I’m fortunate to have Joanna in my life,” he explained. “Most men would love to have a Joanna in their life. I do not know where this relationship is going, but what I do know is that being in the cocktail hour of my life, I am blessed with a magnificent family – thanks to incredible Suzanne – a privileged life, and our business that we created 50 years ago.”

Although the relationship is new, Hamel noted he and Cassidy have known each other for decades. “I have known Joanna Cassidy for over 45 years,” he pointed out. “Joanna was a guest star on [daytime talk show] The Alan Hamel Show in Canada in the 70s. She was a great guest, and it was a dynamic show, and we liked each other, not romantically, but mainly with respect. Both of us were married at the time.”

Susanne Somers and Joanna Cassidy co-starred in the 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives.

Suzanne Somers’ Husband Gave Credit to His Son For Getting Him and Joanna Together

While continuing to speak about his new relationship, Alan Hamel said Joanna Cassidy has already met some of his family. He even said one family member deserves credit for getting him and Cassidy together.

“My son [Stephen] met Joanna at a screening,” he pointed out. “And after a long conversation suggested to Joanna that she and me would get along and should meet. Stephen did not know we knew each other.”

Although he is now with Cassidy, Hamel said Somers wanted him to move on. “‘Don’t mope around,'” he quoted the late Step By Step star.

Alan Hamel was Suzanne Somers’ husband from 1977 until she died in 2023.

Hamel previously opened up about Somers during a 2024 interview on TODAY. “She was an amazing, amazing woman,” he said at the time. “Aside from all of her accomplishments, she was an amazing wife and an amazing mother as well. She’s the one who pulled our family together. I didn’t do it. She did it, and she really knew what she was doing. So, I will miss her.”