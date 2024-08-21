Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Bad Boy Entertainment Sued By Alleged Cartel Member

Bad Boy CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs has been on a downward spiral since the end of 2023. In November, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a civil suit against him alleging assault, which was settled a day later.

In March, the FBI raided his Miami home and named him a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking case.

The losses continue to pile up for the music mogul. According to a new report from News Nation, Diddy has found himself in more legal trouble. This time with a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Diddy Sued By Cartel Member Amid Other Legal Troubles

“A self-proclaimed member of the Sinaloa drug cartel filed a lawsuit against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Bad Boy Entertainment, alleging defamation that he claims ruined his illicit drug business,” they said.

However, the outlet noted that the lawsuit was swiftly dismissed. However, that did not stop rap star 50 Cent from weighing in and showcasing his disdain.

“Ok, I have seen it all WTF is going on here,” he said, expressing his shock.

50 Cents Explains His Disdain For Combs

The claims against Diddy are no laughing matter. But despite the severity of his legal troubles, many have made light of the charges against Diddy. 50 Cent has been at the forefront of those kicking Diddy in his lowest moment.

Most recently 50 Cent went off about the things that would allegedly happen at Diddy’s exclusive parties.

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that,” he said. “I’ve been staying out of that s— for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

The rapper also revealed that it was an altercation in the early 2000s that was the catalyst of his disdain for Combs.

“He asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s— in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman,” the rapper added.

“And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f—ing with this weird energy or weird s—,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”