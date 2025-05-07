Survivor Of Philadelphia Plane Crash Dies Months Later

Three months after a medical transport plane carrying six passengers crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, one of the injured individuals on the ground, Dominique Goods-Burke, a mother of three, succumbed to the serious injuries she suffered.

According to NBC Philadelphia, Goods-Burke was inside her vehicle alongside her fiancé, Steven Dreuitt, and her son, Ramesses, 9, all traveling to a local Macy’s. However, all of a sudden, the medical jet went down, and debris collided with their vehicle, which then burst into flames.

As a result, Dreuitt was killed, and Goods-Burke suffered burns that covered 70 percent of her body. Ramesses was also burned during the incident and, as per Fire Rescue 1, managed to escape the car. However, he suffered burns to more than 90 percent of his body. As of March 16, he had been receiving treatment at a Boston hospital.

For three months, Goods-Burke remained in a medically induced coma. However, on Sunday, April 27, she succumbed to her injuries.

‘A Fighter’

On a Facebook post, High Point Cafe, the coffee shop where Dominique Goods-Burke worked, shared the sad news of her passing.

“Dominique was a fighter until the end of her 3-month battle with her injuries and related health concerns,” the coffee shop wrote. “We will miss her kind smile, beautiful spirit, and heart full of love. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they navigate these next steps.”

The coffee shop’s founder, Meg Hagele, lovingly talked about Goods-Burke in an interview with Fox 29. Reportedly, she worked as a baking supervisor in the coffee shop’s kitchen. Hagele referred to the High Point Cafe as “really empty and a little haunted” following Goods-Burke’s death.

“She just ran this ship tight,” Hagele said. “Her daughter would come after school sometimes, and we would be in the lounge area while she finished up. She was just an incredible part of this family that will never be the same.”

The six people aboard the medical jet were killed as the plane crashed into the Philadelphia neighborhood. Among them was Valentina Guzman Murillo. Alongside her mother, she was returning to Mexico after receiving life-saving treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia.

A GoFundMe was set up in Goods-Burke’s name after she became injured during the plane crash. As per Fox 29, a funeral for Dominique will be held on Thursday, May 8.