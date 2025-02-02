7 Confirmed Dead After Philadelphia Jet Crash as Investigation Begins 

Following the shocking jet crash in Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 31, it has been confirmed that seven people were killed and 19 others were injured.

During a press conference on Saturday, Feb. 1, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker stated that everyone onboard the jet was killed in the crash. One person was also killed on the ground.

ABC News reported that the Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. This was just minutes before the aircraft departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The aircraft was heading to Missouri and had four crew members on board.

“At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors,” the company shared in a statement. “No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families, and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground.”

The crash also caused at least five residential structure fires.

“Right now, we’re just asking for prayers,” Parker told reporters following the crash. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

“Many people on the ground — in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area — were injured,” the office of Mayor Parker shared. “A number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast.”

The Philadelphia mayor further shared that the investigation into the jet crash is “fluid and active.”

It was noted that the number of injured is subject to change.

Shriner’s Hospital Confirmed That a Child Was Being Transported By the Jet During the Philadelphia Crash

In a statement, Shriner’s Hospital confirmed that a child, who had received care from the Philadelphia hospital, was being taken to her home country of Mexico on the jet along with her mother when the crash occurred.

“Because of patient privacy concerns, we cannot say any more about the patient and her family at this time,” the hospital stated. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event – as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground – and we’re thankful to the first responders for their quick action.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also released a statement about the tragic jet crash in Philadelphia.

“I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States,” Mexican Sheinbaum stated. “The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.”