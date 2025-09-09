Supertramp Rockstar Dead at 81: Rick Davies’ Cause of Death Released

Rick Davies, the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of British rock band Supertramp, passed away on Sept. 6 following a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma cancer. He was 81 years old.

In a statement on Facebook, Supertramp confirmed that Davies died after fighting multiple myeloma for more than 10 years.

“As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs,” the band also wrote. “Leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.”

The band further revealed that beyond the stage, Davies was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife, Sue, who has been Supertramp’s manager since 1984. The couple was married for nearly 50 years.

“After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets,” the Supertramp bandmates further shared. “Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.”

Born on Jul. 22, 1944, Rick Davies started his music career in the 1950s. He and his bandmates released Supertramp’s self-titled album in 1970.

The late musician was considered Supertramp’s only constant member. He also wrote some of the band’s hit songs, such as “Ruddy,” “From Now On,” “My Kind of Lady,” and “I’m Beggin’ You.”

During the band’s run, Davies experienced conflict with fellow bandmate Roger Hodgson. In 1983, Hodgson left the band and never reunited with Davies.

“It’s like two people who are painting a picture on the same canvas,” Davies said while speaking about his feud with Hodgson. “And someone wants to put a red there, and somebody wants to put a blue. And you have problems, because the picture doesn’t get finished.”

The band would experience some hiatuses here and there over the years. Four years after performing at Carcassonne, France, Supertramp was set to perform a sold-out European tour. However, that same year, Davies discovered his cancer. The tour was canceled.



