‘Supernatural’ Star Reveals He Suffered Broken Leg

Well, it’s safe to say that this Supernatural star hasn’t had a great start to his year so far. In addition to breaking his leg, he didn’t even get his delivery food.

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki recently revealed that he broke his leg. Taking to social media, the broken leg was a buried lead amid a rant about Favor, a food delivery service in Texas, not bringing his meal.

The Supernatural star explained, “I have a cautionary tale about the @Favor app to hopefully save you from what I experienced over the last couple hours. Short version – I have a broken leg. So I can’t drive.”

He continued, “But I can still eat. SO, I ordered some sushi using the @favor app, and it arrived…. But, only half of it arrived… So, my favor delivery driver went BACK to the restaurant (the other half of my order was still there), and tried to grab it to deliver it to me…”

‘Supernatural’ Star Gets Mad

The Supernatural star said that he had a very frustrating experience. The delivery driver’s bosses wouldn’t let him pick up the rest of the order. Then customer service wouldn’t allegedly help Padalecki with the mix-up.

He continued, “You’ve revealed what you really care about. And, my attempts and calling and texting and messaging you privately only prove that you really don’t give a shit about your customers. That is all.”

But the Supernatural star did not reveal more on how he broke his leg. Fans quickly took to the comment section to send concerns and question the actor.

One wrote, “Wait, you BROKE YOUR LEG??? So sorry (for both)!”

Another wrote, “Jared, You buried the lead, probably intentionally…but it’s not going to calm fangirls down. We are going to need EXTRA chocolate delivered after reading this.”

And another wrote, “Ouch on the broken leg as I know how that is and can definitely relate. This is my leg after 3 surgeries and a bone graft to get it to heal. Are you a cyborg like me and have a metal rod in your leg like I do?”

Yet another wrote, “Oh d–n bro. Hope for a speedy recovery on your leg. That’s fucked that they treated you that way. Hopefully it will shine a light on the shitty customer service!”