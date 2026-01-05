‘The Bodyguard’ Adaptation Coming to Netflix Starring Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester

Jared Padalecki and Leighton Meester are teaming up for an adaptation of The Bodyguard—but probably not the one you’re thinking of.

Videos by Suggest

Netflix recently announced that Meester (Gossip Girl) and Padalecki (Supernatural) will star in a holiday rom-com for the streamer based on The Bodyguard, the bestselling novel by Katherine Center.

The supporting cast includes Andie MacDowell (Groundhog Day), country singer Walker Hayes, Noah LaLonde (My Life with the Walter Boys), and Toby Sandeman (Running Point).

In this St. Martin’s Press novel from July 2022, a tough-as-nails bodyguard is tasked with protecting a swoon-worthy action star over the holidays. Cue the sparks, secrets, and a Christmas that’s anything but simple…

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Aquamarine) will direct the film, featuring a script by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith (Isn’t It Romantic, Virgin River). Producers include Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo for Little Engine Productions, with Jared and Genevieve Padalecki producing for Living in the Asterisk.

Padalecki and Meester’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Film to Get a Title Change…

Meanwhile, it seems those involved in the project are a tad worried it might get mistaken for the classic Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner film. But don’t worry, fans of The Bodyguard can step in to save the day… You’ll get a say in naming the new Netflix movie—just keep an eye on the Instagram pages of Meester, Padalecki, and Center for updates.

“I began paying close attention to BookTok culture around the success of my last Netflix Film, Purple Hearts,” director Rosenbaum explained in a press release. “The overwhelming enthusiasm on social media and with readers for Katherine Center’s novel was a major factor in my decision to come on board as director.”

“It’s been amazing to work closely with Katherine so far, and to see her so excited about moving her witty story about a no-nonsense bodyguard to an A-list actor into the holiday season,” Rosenbaum added. “It makes the most gorgeous backdrop for the sparks that fly between them to be even brighter at that time of year. Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki are perfect as our leads, and I know audiences are going to love seeing them on screen together.”

Leighton Meester, known for Gossip Girl and Single Parents, recently appeared in EXmas and River Wild. She currently stars in HBO’s I Love LA and Netflix’s Nobody Wants This Season 2.

Meanwhile, Padalecki, known for his starring roles in Supernatural and Walker, is set to reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in the upcoming final season of Amazon’s The Boys.