‘Supernatural’ and ‘The Fosters’ Actress Is Expecting a Baby Girl

Anna Grace Barlow, known for her roles on Supernatural and The Fosters, is pregnant!

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The actress, who starred on the 2021 FOX show The Big Leap and recently added the bright lights of Broadway to her resume, is expecting her first child with her husband of nearly two years, Andrew Colicchio.

Barlow made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a series of sonogram photos along with a pregnancy test and a hat that reads “Steely Dad.” There is also a collection of photobooth photos featuring Barlow and Colicchio holding up the sonogram photos.

“Baby girl, we love you so much already & cannot wait to meet you ♡ Coming this holiday season ♡,” she captioned the post.

Photo: Anna Grace Barlow/Instagram

Cierra Ramirez, Barlow’s former The Fosters costar, commented, writing “Congratulations🥹🩷🩷🩷🩷”

Actress Kimberly Williams Paisley also commented, adding “Oh my goodness!!! Huge congratulations! This is the sweetest post!❤️❤️❤️😍”

And legendary Broadway actress Cassie Levy, who Barlow starred with in Ragtime wrote “Luckiest little one in the world! Love you ❤️.” Barlow replied, saying “you are the blueprint ❤️ love you so much!”

In June 2026, Barlow wrapped up her run in the revival of Ragtime currently on Broadway. She made her debut when the show opened in 2025, playing the role of historical figure, actress and model Evelyn Nesbit.

The show won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Musical, which Barlow documented on her Instagram account.