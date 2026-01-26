‘Summer House’ Stars Have Parted Ways After 4 Years of Marriage

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula announced last week that they have officially parted ways after four years of marriage.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Stories post, the Bravo reality TV show duo announced their split. “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they wrote, per E! News. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

They then noted, “It feels iconic to ask for privacy during this time since we always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

The breakup announcement comes a little over a month after Summer House season 10’s trailer revealed trouble was brewing between Cooke and Batula. The season was filmed in 2025.

In the season preview, Cooke stated, “These friendships go back 10 plus years. You’d like to think some of these relationships are unshakable. But, in the blink of an eye, everything can change.”

In one preview scene, Batula was heard criticizing Cooke’s new DJ career.

“I wanted him to stop going out and partying,” she said. “And he found a career where he goes out late and parties.”

Cooke also admitted he didn’t feel supported by his wife amid his new career. “I played the biggest gig of my life, but Amanda couldn’t care less,” he pointed out. “I don’t know what matters to her anymore.”

However, things escalated when Cooke allegedly stayed at a fan’s apartment until 6:30 in the morning. Summer House castmate Ciara Miller called Cooke out, telling Batula, “You need to let this motherf—er know, ‘If you treat me this way, I am leaving.”

The ‘Summer House’ Stars Previously Denied They Were Living Separately Shortly Before the Season 10 Trailer Dropped

Right before the season 10 trailer dropped, the Summer House stars denied rumors that they were living separately.

“We are very much still together,” Cooke told Access Hollywood. “It’s unfortunate that whatever rumor comes out just before [BravoCon]. It’s a little bit of a cloud.”

However, Cooke did admit there was trouble in paradise. “We’re not perfect,” he said. “We’ve never tried to portray a perfect couple. We wear it all on our sleeve.”

He then noted, “10 years in and four years into marriage, all on camera – it hasn’t been easy.”