suki-waterhouse-shows-off-baby-bump-with-revealing-red-gown-on-emmys-2024-red-carpet

Suki Waterhouse proudly showcased her blossoming baby bump as she graced the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys. The model and actress commanded attention as she sashayed down the red carpet in a show-stopping red Valentino gown.

With daring side cutouts and an oversized bow, she owned the spotlight with confidence and style. Her ensemble was perfectly complemented by exquisite Tiffany & Co. accessories, adding that extra touch of glam. Waterhouse topped it off with her signature dirty blonde locks cascading in glamorous curls and a touch of a dramatic cat-eye.

Suki Waterhouse has arrived at the #Emmys. https://t.co/tla0bNIzFI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 16, 2024

Though the look seems effortless, Suki stressed that assembling the outfit was an up-to-the-last-minute operation. “I’m excited that the dress fit,” Waterhouse admitted to Variety on the red carpet.”We didn’t actually have it on my body and tight this morning. They really had to like take it apart and put it back together again to get it on.”

Reports about Waterhouse’s pregnancy initially began circulating in autumn, although the British actor never explicitly confirmed the news.

Suki Waterhouse Attended the 2024 Emmys In Support of Her Nominated Series

Suki Waterhouse attended the 2024 Emmys for her Amazon series, Daisy Jones & The Six, which received a nomination for Best Limited Series. Other contenders in the category included Beef, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Fleishman Is in Trouble, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The ultimate winner of the evening was Beef. This Emmys appearance comes just two months after she confirmed her pregnancy with Pattinson.

Pattinson and Waterhouse crossed paths for the first time in July 2018, as reported by E! News. They were seen displaying affection in London, igniting rumors of a potential romance. Fast forward four years, and the couple decided to make their red-carpet debut at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, during the early days of December 2022.

Throughout their relationship, the two have been relatively private since they began dating. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattison told The London Times. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. Put up a wall, it ends better”.

Waterhouse was in a relationship with Bradley Cooper for two years until they broke up in the spring of 2015. Shortly after, she started dating Diego Luna, and their relationship lasted until 2017.