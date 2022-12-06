Here’s What Suge Knight’s Life Is Like Now That He’s In Prison

Suge Knight (born Marion Hugh Knight Jr.) once had a rip-roaring hot career as a music executive and producer. As one of the moving forces behind Death Row Records, Knight gave a big boost to a trio of memorable albums: Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle (1993), Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez on Me (1996), and Dr. Dre’s The Chronic (1992). Knight used his industry clout to put gangsta rap in the limelight.

The good times stopped rolling for Knight, however, when he landed in jail for voluntary manslaughter. We did some research to see how the famous producer is faring in prison and when he will be eligible for parole.

Knight Is Serving A 28-Year Sentence

On January 29, 2015, Knight killed one man and seriously hurt another in a hit-and-run in Compton, California. Because Knight pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge, he wasn’t put on trial for murder, meaning he avoided a possible life sentence (per NBC).

The incident, which was recorded on surveillance video, occurred as the result of a confrontation between Knight, Cle “Bone” Sloan, and Terry Carter at a place called Tam’s Burgers. Knight evidently backed his truck up, ran over Sloan, and then went forward, fatally striking Carter with his vehicle before leaving the scene.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Public Inmate Locator System, Knight will be eligible for parole in October 2034 at the absolute earliest.

At Knight’s sentencing, one of Carter’s family members—her face is not shown on the video—spoke powerfully of the crushing emotional impact her dad’s death has had on his family. She also decried Knight’s actions which led to Carter’s demise.

She said that Knight “callously murdered [her] dad in cold blood” and added that Knight had a “lack of moral character and no respect for human life.”

Suge Knight Is Currently Incarcerated In Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

The Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility is a medium to maximum California state prison located in San Diego County. Suge Knight isn’t the only infamous inmate RJDCF presently houses.

Among the others are Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968; the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1996; John Getreu, a suspected international serial murderer; and Tex Watson, a member of the Charles Manson family.

The RJDCF is apparently extremely crowded. As of July 31, 2022, there were 3,074 prisoners held there (per a monthly report). That put the RJDCF at 102.7% of its intended capacity.

Knight Is Working With Producer Steve Whitney To Create A Biopic About His Life

According to a 2021 Deadline article, a biopic about Knight is in the works—and is helmed by some big-time talent. Producer Steve Whitney brought in Nick Cassavetes, a director, actor, producer, and writer who is the son of actress Gena Rowlands and director John Cassavetes, to collaborate with producer and writer Anthony Thorne on the script.

Whitney feels that Knight’s story is significant given his achievements in the music industry. “During the golden era of rap and hip hop, all roads led through Suge Knight,” Whitney stated. “That era helped define a new brand of music and culture that changed the world.”

Knight apparently has confidence that this movie will be an accurate telling of his life with all its highs and lows.

“So when it came time to do a real movie,” Knight said, “and tell the truth about it [Mike Klein of Ruthless Records] introduced me to Steve Whitney. Now, Steve, Mike, and I, and the woman that has my back, are making this movie. Taking it to the next level!”

The project may also appeal to Knight because his personal fortune is estimated to be only $200,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The project could potentially bolster his bottom line.

There is no question that Suge Knight has been a highly influential figure in the music business. His imprisonment for so many years to come seems to have ended his career, at least until he is freed. Until then, fans of Knight’s may get to watch a biopic about him that recaps the milestones of his personal and professional life.