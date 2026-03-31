Sugar The Legendary Surfing Californian Dog Has Passed Away After Cancer Battle

Sugar, the beloved surfing dog who became a global sensation and a fixture of California’s beach culture, has died at the age of 16 following a battle with cancer.

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Her owner, Ryan Rustan, confirmed her passing on March 30, 2026, sharing that she died in the early hours of the morning in his arms. The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and the wider surfing community, many of whom regarded Sugar as a true icon of the sport.

Sugar, a rescue dog from Huntington Beach, rose to prominence for her remarkable ability to surf, often riding waves solo or alongside Rustan. Over the course of her life, she amassed an extraordinary list of achievements, including 19 surfing titles and five World Dog Surf Championship victories.

She also made history in 2024 when she became the first animal ever inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the sport.

Earlier in March, Rustan revealed that Sugar had been diagnosed with cancer. Despite her illness, she returned to the ocean one final time, riding what would become her last wave just days later.

Sugar Was A Huntington Beach Legend

Beyond her surfing accomplishments, Sugar played an important role off the waves. She served as a therapy dog, regularly visiting veterans and bringing comfort to those in need. Her work helped expand her impact far beyond the beach, earning her admiration from a wide audience.

Local officials and members of the surfing community described Sugar as a “local legend”, noting that her influence extended across both sport and culture. Her performances drew crowds and inspired countless fans, while also helping to promote rescue animals and the sport of dog surfing.

“Sugar wasn’t just a champion on the waves – she was a symbol of joy, resilience, and purpose. From inspiring the surfing world to advocating for rescue dogs and bringing comfort to veterans as a therapy dog, her impact reached far beyond the shoreline,” government officials wrote.

Originally found as a stray, Sugar’s journey from rescue dog to international star resonated with many. Rustan often credited her with bringing joy to people and changing perceptions about what animals can achieve.