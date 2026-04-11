sugar-ray-singer-has-perfect-response-after-being-mocked-for-theme-park-concert

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath wasn’t about to let an internet troll get the last word, clapping back with humility and a touch of wit after being mocked for playing a modest gig.

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It all began when X user Vince Langman, a self-described “MAGA Ex-con deplorable” with over 500,000 followers, decided to take a jab at the veteran singer for playing a less-than-glamorous show.

The 40-second clip, posted by Langman on April 6, shows the 58-year-old Sugar Ray frontman performing the band’s 1999 earworm “Every Morning” at what seems to be a theme park’s outdoor pavilion. In the footage, McGrath happily wades into the crowd, greeting fans and even stopping for selfies, looking for all the world like a man enjoying his job.

Wow! "Sugar Ray" is doing gigs at pavilions in theme parks.



Sad! pic.twitter.com/xjEB5etCct — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 6, 2026

“Wow! Sugar Ray is doing gigs at pavilions in theme parks. Sad!” the mean-spirited X user wrote alongside otherwise fun footage, which he sourced from TikTok.

While Langman, who seems to subscribe to the “all attention is good attention” school of thought, likely got the response he was looking for, he probably wasn’t expecting the sheer volume of support that came with McGrath’s humbling comeback.

“To be honest, Vince, I’m grateful for every gig we get, and to everyone who shows up after all of these years!” the consummate professional replied on X.

Fans Rally Behind Sugar Ray Singer Mark McGrath: “You’re the Man!”

Unsurprisingly, Sugar Ray fans (and likely, fans of celebrities taking the high road) also sounded off in the replies.

“Screw this douche, Mark! We are thankful that you come to EPCOT! I get to introduce my kids to your music in a setting where I don’t have to worry about their safety,” one fan wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of his child meeting the singer.

“Still love you, Mark, and always happy to see Sugar Ray!” a second fan wrote. “Guarantee a lot of fun was had that night,’ a third onlooker added. “You’re the man!! Anyone who can live their dream for 10+ years is so lucky. But over 20? And 30? Absolutely blessed. Keep killing it, brotha!” a fourth fan insisted.

Sugar Ray’s Rodney Sheppard and Mark McGrath perform at the 2021 Beach Life Music Festival in Redondo Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“No idea who the insecure nobody is, but we’ve all heard of Sugar Ray and Mark McGrath,” yet another X user correctly summed it up.

Meanwhile, for those looking to catch a glimpse of the ever-humble rockstar in his natural habitat, Sugar Ray has several upcoming shows stretching out through the summer in cities like Las Vegas and Anchorage.