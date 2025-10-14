‘Suddenly and Unexpectedly Taken From Us’: Family Reveals Death of Rockstar John Lodge

John Lodge, singer and bassist for the rock band The Moody Blues, has passed away, “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

It’s a tragic day for rock fans, as one of the most influential players slips away from us. Born in 1943, in Erdington, Birmingham (the one in England), he was 82 when he passed away.

The specifics of his death haven’t been shared. When, where, or how he died are unknown to us at this moment.

It was his family who confirmed his death to UK publication The Guardian, “It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that John Lodge, our darling husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, has been suddenly and unexpectedly taken from us.”

“As anyone who knew this massive-hearted man knows, it was his enduring love of his wife, Kirsten, and his family that was the most important thing to him, followed by his passion for music and his faith,” they continued.

“John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. We will forever miss his love, smile, kindness and his absolute and never-ending support.”

Family Of John Lodge “Heartbroken” Over His Death

John Lodge was known for being part of The Moody Blues, who released hits such as “Nights In White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “The Story In Your Eyes.” His family touched upon this aspect of his life.

“We are heartbroken, but will walk forwards into peace surrounded by the love he had for each of us. As John would always say at the end of the show, thank you for keeping the faith,” they said.

“He was never happier than being on stage. He was just a singer in a rock’n’roll band and he adored performing with his band and son-in-law, Jon, and being able to continue sharing this music with his fans.”

They concluded, “It gave him even more joy to be able to work with his daughter Emily and son Kristian and spend time watching his grandson John-Henry play football and dream of him playing for Birmingham City one day.”