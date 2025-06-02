Student Dies After Unbuckling Harness While Parasailing, Falls To Her Death

A 19-year-old Serbian woman, Tiajana Radonjic, a student, fell to her death after reportedly unbuckling her harness while parasailing in Montenegro. While suicide has not been ruled out, it is believed that she may have suffered a panic attack.

According to the Daily Mail, citing local outlet Republika, the incident took place on Wednesday, May 28. Upon arriving at a Budva beach, Radonjic agreed to participate in a promotional shoot for a water sports Budva agency. She was offered a free parasailing ride as part of the shoot.

Having received basic training to be part of the parasailing ride, everything appeared to be normal.

“Before we set off, she waved to her friends on the beach and they waved back,” the operating tour company, Mirko Krdzic, said, as per the Daily Mail. “Everything seemed fine. “

However, at one moment, things changed, as Radonjic became distressed. With spectators reportedly hearing the woman scream, “Put me down! Put me down!” or “Help me!” Radonjic managed to unbuckle her harness. Moments later, after twisting around and tipping outside down, the woman fell 160 feet into the Adriatic Sea, dying as a result.

Radonjic’s death is currently under investigation, with many outlets theorizing that Tiajana Radonjic suffered a panic attack. Suicide has not been ruled out, but the victim’s family members believe that Radonjic would never think about taking her own life.

“I do not know exactly what happened. She did not show any fear of flying, she underwent training, after which the tragedy followed,” Krdzic added. “Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway, and the results of the autopsy are awaited.”

Remembering Tiajana

Following Radonjic’s death, her parents, Branka and Goran, issued a heartfelt statement.

“We will never come to terms with this, nor accept that you are gone,” the statement reads, as per the Daily Mail. “You will remain in our hearts forever. Our bravest, we love you endlessly and will be missed forever.”

“Rest in peace, and may the angels watch over you. Now you are one of them.”

Radonjic’s aunt, who reportedly was with her niece at the time of her death, also expressed her grief in a touching tribute.

“We should have celebrated graduation, not sent you off,” she said. “I can still hear your laugh. I can still see how you hold my son and how you talk to him, how you laugh while he laughs.”

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, be sure to contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.