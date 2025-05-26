Skydiver Believed To Have Leapt To Her Death Split With Boyfriend The Night Before

A beloved and veteran skydiver, 32-year-old Jade Damarell, tragically died in a skydiving incident. Investigations have uncovered that Damarell deliberately jumped to her death one day after her boyfriend called off their relationship.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place on April 27 in Shotton Colliery, County Durham, England. Damarell, who had completed 400 jumps, crashed into the ground after falling for 10,000 feet.

Initial reports on Damarell’s death described it as a tragic accident. However, SkyHigh Skydiving would later share a statement, detailing that her death was believed to be a “deliberate act.”

Reportedly, one of Damarell’s friends revealed that police had retrieved a suicide note belonging to Damarell. In it, the skydiver referenced her boyfriend, Ben Goodfellow, who broke up with her the night before her death.

“The two of them were inseparable,” one of Damarell’s friends told the outlet. “They spent all their time together, they didn’t really engage with anyone else. They did skydives together all the time.”

Jade Damarell and Ben Goodfellow had been dating for six to eight months. Reportedly, Damarell had broken up with Goodfellow in the past. However, this latest breakup was the first time he was the one who called off the relationship. According to one of Damarell’s friends, Goodfellow, who was working when Jade fell, is “distraught by what has happened.”

Local police are currently investigating Damarell’s death, which is “not being treated as suspicious.”

Jade’s Parents’ Statement

In a heartfelt statement issued by Jade Damarell’s parents, Liz and Andrew, they pay tribute to their daughter, who was beloved among the skydiving community.

“A brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary person,” Liz and Andrew said of Jade. “A bright, adventurous, free spirit, she lived with immense energy, passion, and love, and touched countless lives with her warmth and kindness.”

According to her parents, Jade Damarell was training for her pilot’s license at the time of her death. As a skydiver, in her parents’ words, Jade found “freedom and purpose.

“We miss her beyond words, but Jade’s love, brilliance, courage, and light will live on in our family and among all those who knew and loved her,” Liz and Andrew added. “Some stars are so bright, they burn through their time too quickly – but their light never truly fades.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or going through a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.