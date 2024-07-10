Brittany Mahomes Posts Touching Tribute to Taylor Swift

Brittany Mahomes decided to cap off her Euro baecation with a nod to her newest bestie.

The Kansas City Current owner filmed the streets of London from the backseat of a car. She posted the footage to Instagram with the caption “So Long, London” set to Taylor Swift’s song of the same name.

Brittany Mahomes Pays Homage to Taylor Swift

Brittany has grown quite fond of the Grammy award winner since she announced her union with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been dating since last summer, with Swift attending several Kansas City games throughout the last season.

It was where she and Brittany often shared box seats as they cheered on their beaux’s.

Mahomes’ Show PDA in Amsterdam

On July 6, Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, joined his teammate for the second night of Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Amsterdam.

The two looked loved up in videos taken by fans, linking arms in one while singing along to Swift’s romantic song “Lover” in the stands. Brittany also put out a snippet from Swift’s Red album era, in which she awards one lucky fan the “22” hat at end of the catwalk.

Swift sang a surprise song mashup that was inspired by her boyfriend, including “So High School,” the song she penned about Travis on The Tortured Poets Department. She also sang the 2006 track “Mary’s Song,” which references the numbers 87 and 89 – Travis’ football jersey number and the year both stars were born.

The medley appeared to pull at the tight end’s heartstrings, as a fan captured him wiping away a tear from his eye at one point. This prompted Brittany to check up on him before returning to her seat to enjoy the rest of the show.

The Mahomes crew have been jetsetting a lot. Looking to make the most out of their vacation before the Chiefs begin mandatory training camp on July 21.

They visited Portugal and Spain earlier in the summer before making an appearance at Wimbledon on Friday to watch the third tennis grand slam of the year. That same night the couple attended a concert hosted by Morgan Wallen at Hyde Park with actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis.