It’s Time To Ditch The Blotting Papers–This Volcanic Roller Is The Answer To All Your Oily Skin Woes

For those of us who struggle with oily skin, we’ve got lots of options to help remedy our issue. However, not all remedies are created equal, and some products may actually do more harm than good.

That’s where Revlon’s Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller enters the picture. The unique, reusable, made-from-volcanic-stone roller will help eliminate excess oil making you fresh-faced and ready for your day.

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

The roller can be used while you’re wearing makeup or with a clean face. It won’t remove or mess up your makeup. Use it in the morning, or take it while you’re on the go for a quick touch-up. The roller is reusable and washable, so skip buying blotting papers that you’ll throw away after each use.

To use, simply remove the cap and gently roll over your t-zone and anywhere else that you have excess oil. After you’re done for the day, to clean the stone turn the locking ring clockwise. Then remove the volcanic stone and wash with warm water and a gentle cleanser. Let airdry overnight and it’ll be ready to use the next day!

The Reviews Are In

The majority of consumers gave the roller a five-star rating on Amazon. One customer stated, “It works! I’m surprised of how well it works. My skin is super super oily. It’s really light and [I’m] amazed of the difference. The oil obviously comes back, but I can def tell a difference after using it.”

“I first saw this online and it looks like it worked very well in the video that I watched. I use oil blotting sheets a lot and [they] work but I thought if this rollerball works it would be way more convenient as it is reusable and washable. This does not move your makeup at all and it literally makes your face look completely matte, soaking up all of the oil! Super easy to clean,” stated another Amazon reviewer.

“First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was back-ordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it’s washable which helps you save money and be less wasteful. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn’t pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident,” a happy reviewer stated.

